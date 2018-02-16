How these little 'jarjums' are 'closing the gap'

Of the 23 little graduates from Ballina's Jarjum Bugal Nah centre last year, 15 started at the education facility as infants.

READY for big school, these 23 little 'jarjums' signify more than the new cohort of kindergarten students on the Northern Rivers.

In the eyes of their teachers, the most recent graduates from 'Jarjum Bugal Nah' childcare centre - which translates to Children in a Good Place in Bundjalung language - represent a strengthening of indigenous culture in mainstream society.

Second in charge, Jo Daley said nurturing local language and culture into children in their care at the Ballina centre aimed to provide them with the best start to their school years.

"To give them a strong identity, especially with their Aboriginal culture because they take it into school," Ms Daley said.

Of the youngsters who finished at the centre last year, 15 had been at Jarjum Bugal Nah since they were infants.

It's a huge feat for director, Tanya Stuart who established the Aboriginal Child and Family Centre next to Porter Park, West Ballina four years ago "to close the gap" of inequalities between indigenous Australians and the rest of the nation.

She said the centre's growing numbers, especially those moving through from the nursery to pre-school, demonstrated an acceptance and respect from the wider community.

The Commonwealth Government provided the state with more than $74 million to set up the Ballina centre, which is one of nine Aboriginal Child and Family Centres across NSW.

From preparing bush tucker to cultural dance and song, educator Mel Yakas said teaching the nation's "first language and first culture" to the children was vitally important.

Mum, Bonnie Savill said she was heartened to watch her twin sons, Lawrence and Lyrell speaking the language of their ancestors at home.

The two boys attended the centre from the age of two until they began kindy earlier this year.

"It's important that they learn about where they come from," Ms Savill said.

"It's the first preschool I've ever known to do the Bundjalung language and talk about it."

That focus on culture is something mother, Margaret Yuke wished could have been afford to her four older children, all in their teens and early 20s.

While the centre does cater mostly for indigenous kids, the centre cares for children of various backgrounds.

Ms Yakas said it's equally important that children from other cultures at the centre learn about Australia's first peoples.

"Australia is a a multicultural nation, so it's really important for our children going into the future that they have a respect for other cultures as well as their own," she said.

As for what the future holds for the centre's next four years,the team have big dreams to one day incorporate a kindergarten class and further its training for other childcare educators across the region.