How the wedding industry could save the family farm

BYRON Hinterland Collective, a group representing approved accommodation providers in the shire, have warned against severely restricting the local weddings industry.

Speaking on behalf of the Collective Francesca Esposito said, "Weddings underpin our shire's economy far more than most residents realise. Rural tourism is here to stay, the LEP supports it, and tourism is the lifeblood of the shire's economy. Rural weddings are a very significant component of this. However, rather than allowing rural wedding venues to operate without controls, we need appropriate regulation for everyone to benefit and for the community to be protected. We should thank the council for attempting to achieve this rational balance.

"There is another side to this. Times are pretty tough for many farmers today. For those farmers living in RU1, RU2, and some of the larger R5 properties, weddings may provide a real opportunity for much needed revenue diversification. As long as there are appropriate constraints on the use of land that do not negatively impact on the other primary producing activities on the farm, weddings may allow farmers to stay afloat and to minimise their need to subdivide.

"The economic impact of trying to severely restrict rural weddings would be far more catastrophic than we think. We thus need to nurture the rural wedding industry and manage it, not squash it, for the sake of increasing employment, a sustainable visitor economy, and for the sake of helping some farmers to remain viable.

"Also excluding some zones and not others is a flawed pathway because this would send venues underground. All suitable properties should be allowed to be assessed on their merit, not their zoning.

"We need a way for farmers and the shire's economy to both be supported in a sustainable way that does not unreasonably upset their neighbours. Regulation and good management is the fairest solution to ensure that we all have a promising future for farmers, the community, as well as the many locals who contribute to one of the shire's larger industries, that employs a large sector of the shire's work force and is the foundation of a significant part of the shire's economy, particularly in rural parts of our shire - the wedding industry.”