How the Northern Rivers newest gelato business came to be

Freddi and Lizzi Gelato owner Lance Bignell is thrilled with the range of flavours inspired from botannicals as well as local produce in his gelato creations. Marc Stapelberg

GELATO and rose petals are not usually found in the same product, but for Lance Bignell it was an obvious flavour choice for his new artisanal Italian gelato business.

In an age when many start-ups look to new technology, the long-time construction manager turned gelato-maker turned to tradition for his business and passions, health and food.

He even went to gelato university in Italy to learn the tricks of the trade.

The result is Freddi and Lizzi, small-batch artisanal gelato, mixing traditional methods with a modern twist.

Only recently launched, the business already making a name for itself with botanical-themed flavours such as beetroot and maple syrup on macadamia milk, Stanthorp pink lady apple and rose petal sorbet, lemongrass and ginger, cinnamon and Ballina honey, and single origin Ecuadorian chocolate and jaffa.

There's even a 'nightcap' flavour - lavender.

The idea came to Lance after travelling in Indonesia with the intention of looking for business ideas that have done well and try and replicate them in Sri Lanka.

It turned out there was an amazing gelartaria ... and so the journey began.

"I ended up going to Sri Lanka just to surf and look around, and there were two things I couldn't get there. One was a good cup of coffee ... and I could not get a good, healthy cold treat in the sense of something frozen. It was all traditional, commercially made icecream," Lance said.

"So, the research began and I thought I need to learn how to work within the food industry."

Freddi and Lizzi was birthed from a play on Freddo, the Italian word for cold or frozen, and Lizzi is a play on delizioso ... so, frozen and delicious.

"It's really all spreadsheet - it's not a case of 'a little bit more of this and that', it's a scientific-based approach," he said.

"That really got me excited. I left Italy with a plan, I had my surfboards with me and my luggage and went from Bolonia and moved to Columbo cold turkey to go and start a business in March last year.

"I had a business plan that was to roll out between three to five years."

Through research he noticed a growing appreciation for products made without white cane sugar and dairy.

So he made his products dairy-free and white cane sugar-free.

"I moved there and got the wheels in motion... got to the point of ordering the best Italian equipment and had other food producers onboard. I had everything in place and I was there for four months, and one morning I woke up not feeling very good."

For the next week Lance was in hospital battling dengue fever after a mosquito bite.

The experience shook his plans, and a year ago decided to set up his business back in Australia.

Originally from the Sunshine Coast, Lance now calls Ballina home and is excited to share his product across the region.

"(The gelato) is pretty special stuff, and it's very bespoke," he said.

The former Sunshine Coast man, with a 30-year background in construction management is a one-man show, from formulating the flavours, to printing and packaging and making the gelato itself.

"What I love about it is if I want to make gelato until midnight I can, and then I can surf during the day."

As the business develops, Lance will work with Fiona Galloway from Nourished Space to collaborate on new flavours that incorporate things like medicinal mushrooms, and herbs and spices.

"Sri Lanka has a 5000 year history of Ayurveda medicine as a practice. I developed an interest in Ayurveda and eventually, the model for Freddi and Lizzi is to genuinely tap into the medicinal and the truly the health benefits of things like mushrooms."

Freddi and Lizzi is currently stocked in Seagrass in Lennox Head, Nourish in Ballina, and Spar in Suffolk Park.

Find them on instagram @freddi_and_lizzi.