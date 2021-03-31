Menu
QML Pathology Medical staff drivers and passengers at the pop up Covid Testing site at Cavanbah Sports Ground, Ewingsdale Road Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick
News

How the new COVID restrictions will impact you

Liana Boss
31st Mar 2021 2:15 PM
Parts of Northern NSW will be under more stringent COVID-19 related restrictions from 5pm today. (Wednesday)

The Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Lismore shires will fall under new rules until after Easter in an attempt by the state government to quash a potential outbreak of a highly infectious UK strain of the virus.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • From 5pm Wednesday, March 31, masks will be compulsory at indoor public places.
  • The mask rule, the strictest which has applied to the Northern Rivers since the pandemic began, will apply to people on public transport, in retail stores and in all other public indoor settings.
  • The one person per four square metre rule will apply to all public indoor settings, including hospitality venues.
  • No more than 30 people can visit any household, including holiday rentals
  • The above restrictions will be in place until at least 11.59pm on Monday, April 5. At this time, the community will be updated.
  • NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has indicated there may be a further announcement regarding Bluesfest Byron Bay. He has expressed his concerns about the potential for the virus to be spread at the festival after a Northern NSW man tested positive.
  • The NSW man contracted the virus from Queensland residents visiting Byron Bay for a hen’s party. He was at Byron Beach Hotel at the same time as the other group on Friday evening.
  • The latest close and casual contact locations in NSW are listed here
  • Close and casual contact locations in Queensland are listed here
  • The NSW government has urged anyone who attended affected location or anyone with even minor symptoms to get tested and isolate. Find your nearest testing location here.
byron bay byron bay covid-19 coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 northern rivers covid restrictions northern rivers health
Byron Shire News

