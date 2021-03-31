How the new COVID restrictions will impact you

QML Pathology Medical staff drivers and passengers at the pop up Covid Testing site at Cavanbah Sports Ground, Ewingsdale Road Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

QML Pathology Medical staff drivers and passengers at the pop up Covid Testing site at Cavanbah Sports Ground, Ewingsdale Road Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Parts of Northern NSW will be under more stringent COVID-19 related restrictions from 5pm today. (Wednesday)

The Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Lismore shires will fall under new rules until after Easter in an attempt by the state government to quash a potential outbreak of a highly infectious UK strain of the virus.

Here’s what you need to know: