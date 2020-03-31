Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
60 playgrounds on the Coffs Coast have closed.
60 playgrounds on the Coffs Coast have closed.
News

How the Mid North Coast is working to stop the spread

Staff writer
31st Mar 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING the Prime Minister's latest announcement on measures to help minimise the spread of coronavirus, local playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor exercise equipment are now off limits.

From midnight last night, all 60 playgrounds, five skate parks and outdoor exercise equipment in the local government area on the Coffs Coast were closed to public use.

Extensive signage detailing the closures will be rolled out over the next few days.

"It's already very noticeable that residents are really starting to do the right thing and staying at home unless it's absolutely necessary to go out. We'd like to thank them for their co-operation," said Steve McGrath, Coffs Harbour City Council's General Manager.

"We would urge everyone to remain patient and continue to listen to the messages coming from the NSW and Australian Governments."

Among the measures the Prime Minister announced on Sunday was strong guidance for all Australians to stay home unless for:

- Shopping for what you need (food and necessary supplies),

- Medical or health care needs, including compassionate requirements,

- Exercise in compliance with the public gathering requirements,

- Work and study if you can't work or learn remotely.

Outdoor gathering is now limited to two people (except for household family units).

Boot camps can only comprise of one trainer and one participant.

While many facilities are closed to the public, Council is still open for business.

People can access Council's range of online services 24/7, including the submission of Development Applications (DAs), by calling Council on 02 6648 4000 or emailing coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au

Anyone needing to make account payments is being asked either to use the online payment options detailed on the account, or call Council during business hours.

For information on all the current changes to Councils programs and services, visit coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Coronavirus

coronavirus mid north coast spread virus
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNBELIEVABLE: Nurses spat at amid COVID-19 hysteria

        premium_icon UNBELIEVABLE: Nurses spat at amid COVID-19 hysteria

        News HOSPITAL staff in the region who are helping us are copping abuse as they leave work in their scrubs.

        Coronavirus update: Now 37 patients in Northern NSW

        Coronavirus update: Now 37 patients in Northern NSW

        News Latest statistics broken down into LGAs in our region

        Coles on a hiring spree as demand increases, other jobs lost

        premium_icon Coles on a hiring spree as demand increases, other jobs lost

        News RECRUITS fast-tracked into supermarkets and liquor stores in region.

        Mental health of woman accused of stabbing is questioned

        premium_icon Mental health of woman accused of stabbing is questioned

        News WOMAN is accused of stabbing a Byron Bay teacher.