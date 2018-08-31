How the internet could shrink the pay gap

Female managers and professionals on average get paid thousands of dollars less than their male colleagues.

Female managers and professionals on average get paid thousands of dollars less than their male colleagues. fizkes

THE internet could be the answer to narrowing the gender pay gap for some.

Turning home hobbies into profitable businesses is increasingly possible thanks to better phone and internet coverage.

University of Southern Queensland regional development professor Jim Cavaye said women were flocking to the home-run startups sector.

Professor Cavaye said the internet had made starting a business easier. Similarly, many rural and regional women were able to build a home business schedule around existing work or family commitments.

"We've seen a real move in how economic development happens in regional economies," he said.

"Infrastructure investment will continue to be important but what we are increasingly seeing is people starting their own jobs in regional areas.

"Women especially are embracing that and are able to start a business and take it to the world.

"What has held this back is internet access and phone access."

Prof Cavaye said the way people worked was going to change rapidly in the next decade.

"In 10 years we are going to see employment in rural and regional Australia look very different to how it does now," he said.

It's going to be people having very innovative businesses who are succeeding. It's not going to be a revolution. But it's definitely a trend.

"Increasingly women are gaining the confidence, skills and networks to do this."

But Prof Cavaye warned running an online business took strategy and nous.

"It's not a matter of opening up a website and you'll make your millions," he said. - NewsRegional