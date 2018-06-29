How the highway upgrade is providing homes for fish

Eroded riverbanks are being rehabilitated using timber cut to make way for the highay upgrade.

Eroded riverbanks are being rehabilitated using timber cut to make way for the highay upgrade. Contributed Roads NSW

WORK on the Pacific Highway upgrade continues full steam ahead, a path cutting its way north to connect with the completed section at Ballina.

While the heavy machinery and workers build the vital connection, a dedicated team follow in their wake, rehabilitating eroded riverbanks.

Environmental manager with Pacific Complete Tim Gooley and his team work with Roads and Maritime Services, NSW Environment Protection Authority and community groups on the projects.

Mr Gooley said vegetation including trees needed to be cleared to make way for the highway.

The trees were not wasted however, being reused in the environment to improve habitats for wildlife.

Rather than being mulched, timber logs, pins and root balls are given to community groups for use.

From this project, more than 500 root balls and more than 800 timber pins have been reused in local river systems including the Richmond, Clarence and Oxley Rivers.

Timbers logs are embedded in the eroded riverbanks to stabilise them, with vegetation growing around the snags to strengthen.

Logs, pins and rootballs also provide new habitats for fish, turtles and other aquatic life. Offer breeding areas, shelter from predators and rest areas.