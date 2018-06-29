Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eroded riverbanks are being rehabilitated using timber cut to make way for the highay upgrade.
Eroded riverbanks are being rehabilitated using timber cut to make way for the highay upgrade. Contributed Roads NSW
Environment

How the highway upgrade is providing homes for fish

29th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK on the Pacific Highway upgrade continues full steam ahead, a path cutting its way north to connect with the completed section at Ballina.

While the heavy machinery and workers build the vital connection, a dedicated team follow in their wake, rehabilitating eroded riverbanks.

Environmental manager with Pacific Complete Tim Gooley and his team work with Roads and Maritime Services, NSW Environment Protection Authority and community groups on the projects.

Mr Gooley said vegetation including trees needed to be cleared to make way for the highway.

The trees were not wasted however, being reused in the environment to improve habitats for wildlife.

Rather than being mulched, timber logs, pins and root balls are given to community groups for use.

From this project, more than 500 root balls and more than 800 timber pins have been reused in local river systems including the Richmond, Clarence and Oxley Rivers.

Timbers logs are embedded in the eroded riverbanks to stabilise them, with vegetation growing around the snags to strengthen.

Logs, pins and rootballs also provide new habitats for fish, turtles and other aquatic life. Offer breeding areas, shelter from predators and rest areas.

aquatic habitat northern rivers environment pacific highway upgrade rehabilitate riverbanks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    NO BAIL: Men on manslaughter charges named in court

    premium_icon NO BAIL: Men on manslaughter charges named in court

    Crime FRIENDS and family of the accused called out, "love you”, as he was led away by police.

    • 29th Jun 2018 12:20 PM
    Tunnel closed after two car crash

    Tunnel closed after two car crash

    News cars and caravan collide on highway

    • 29th Jun 2018 12:28 PM
    Review of quarry works extension put on hold

    premium_icon Review of quarry works extension put on hold

    News Quarry operators call for review into operations decision

    $750,000 worth of cannabis seized at North Coast property

    $750,000 worth of cannabis seized at North Coast property

    Crime A 70-year-old man and a 38-year-old man have been arrested

    Local Partners