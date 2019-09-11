How the firies can help you get ready for the fire season

PREPARE YOURSELF: NSW Rural Fire Service's Mick Stain and Daniel Ainsworth inspect their bush fire risk. The Get Ready Weekend gives people the opportunity to learn their local fire risk and how to prepare your home and property for bush fire.

MANY rural fire brigades across the region will open their doors this weekend for the annual NSW Rural Fire Service Get Ready Weekend.

The NSW RFS said the Get Ready Weekend is a family friendly event and a great opportunity to meet your local firefighters, get involved in kids activities, climb abroad a fire truck, see firefighting displays and specialist equipment.

With bush fire season upon us, the focus for this year is for people to learn their local fire risk and how to prepare your home and property for bush fire.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said Get Ready Weekend is a great opportunity for families to get to know their local firefighters and find out about the fire risk in their area, and is especially important after the ongoing bush fires across northern NSW.

"We've already seen how quickly fires can develop and threaten homes and lives, so it's a timely reminder to get ready," Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

"The first step in getting ready is knowing your risk, and local brigades can help this Get Ready Weekend.

"They can also provide valuable advice on preparing your home and family, and making your bush fire survival plan."

Commissioner Fitzsimmons said by visiting your nearest Get Ready Weekend event, you can do your bit to prepare your family and property ahead of a long, hot and dry bush fire season.

More than 20 local rural fire brigades will be holding Get Ready Weekend events both this weekend, as well as future dates: