How the firies can help you get ready for the fire season
MANY rural fire brigades across the region will open their doors this weekend for the annual NSW Rural Fire Service Get Ready Weekend.
The NSW RFS said the Get Ready Weekend is a family friendly event and a great opportunity to meet your local firefighters, get involved in kids activities, climb abroad a fire truck, see firefighting displays and specialist equipment.
With bush fire season upon us, the focus for this year is for people to learn their local fire risk and how to prepare your home and property for bush fire.
NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said Get Ready Weekend is a great opportunity for families to get to know their local firefighters and find out about the fire risk in their area, and is especially important after the ongoing bush fires across northern NSW.
"We've already seen how quickly fires can develop and threaten homes and lives, so it's a timely reminder to get ready," Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.
"The first step in getting ready is knowing your risk, and local brigades can help this Get Ready Weekend.
"They can also provide valuable advice on preparing your home and family, and making your bush fire survival plan."
Commissioner Fitzsimmons said by visiting your nearest Get Ready Weekend event, you can do your bit to prepare your family and property ahead of a long, hot and dry bush fire season.
More than 20 local rural fire brigades will be holding Get Ready Weekend events both this weekend, as well as future dates:
- Alphadale: September 14-15, 8am-4.30pm, Bunnings Lismore
- Alstonville: September 14-15, 7am-3pm, Alstonville Plaza
- Billinudgel-Ocean Shores: September 14, 8am-2pm, Bunnings Byron Bay
- Bonalbo: September 14, 8am-12pm, Bonalbo Hardware
- Byron Bay: September 13, 9am-12pm, The Farm, 11 Ewingsdale Rd
- Casino: September 14, 9am-2pm, cnr Scotts Rd and Naughtons Gap Rd, North Casino
- Drake: September 28, 9am-1pm, Woodward Park, 7711 Bruxner Hwy
- Federal: October 19, 12-6pm, Federal Park, Albert St
- Frazers Cutting: September 15, 10am-3pm, Frazers Cutting Fire Station, Plains Station Rd
- Goolmangar: September 28, 9am-3pm, Goolmangar General Store
- Kyogle Headquarters: September 21, 9am-2pm, at both Kyogle Headquarters Fire Station, Ettrick St and Kyogle Pharmacy
- Liston: September 14, 11am-3pm, Liston Fire Station, 11 Stanthorpe St
- Mullumbimby: September 14, 10am-1pm, Mullumbimby Fire Station, 34 Gordon St
- North Casino: September 15, 10am-12pm, Fairy Hill Hall
- Old Bonalbo: September 13, 9am-2pm, Old Bonalbo Fire Station, Sinclair St
- Toonumbar: September 14-15, 8am-2pm, 59A Summerland Way, Kyogle
- Tullera: September 29, 9am-12pm, Tullera Park, cnr Flick and Dunoon Rd, and October 27, 8am-11am, Woodlawn College
- Urbenville: September 14, 9am-2pm, Urbenville Fire Station, Urben St
- Woodburn: September 14, 9:30am-1pm, Woodburn Riverside Park
- Wyneden: September 14, 8am-12pm, Kyogle Headquarters Fire Station, Summerland Way
- Wyrallah: September 15, 11am-3pm, Wyrallah Fire Station, 927 Wyrallah Rd