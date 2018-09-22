How the firies can help you get ready for the fire season

PREPARE YOUR HOME: Get Ready Weekend gives residents the chance to help prepare their homes for the bush fire season.

RURAL fire brigades across the region will open their doors this weekend for the annual NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Get Ready Weekend.

The September 22-23 Get Ready Weekend gives residents the chance to meet local firefighters, see firefighting vehicle displays and information stands, and participate in workshops and children's activities.

With bush fire season upon us, the focus for this year's event is for people to learn their local fire risk and how to prepare your home and property for bush fire.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said Get Ready Weekend is a great opportunity for families to get to know their local firefighters and find out about the fire risk in their area.

"We've already seen during August how quickly fires can develop and threaten homes and lives, so it's a timely reminder to get ready,” Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

"The first step in getting ready is knowing your risk, and local brigades can help this Get Ready Weekend. They can also provide valuable advice on preparing your home and family, and making your bush fire survival plan.”

The RFS suggests five easy ways you can prepare your home.

Trim overhanging trees and shrubs.

Mow your lawn and remove all the cut grass.

Remove material that can burn around your home, such as door mats, wood piles, mulch, leaves and outdoor furniture.

Clear and remove all the debris and leaves from the gutters surrounding your home.

Prepare a hose or hoses that can stretch all around the house.

Certain local brigades will across the North Coast will be holding Get Ready Events this weekend.

Alphadale: Bunnings Warehouse, Lismore - Saturday 9am-4pm.

Bentley: Bentley Fire Station, Bentley Road, Bentley, Sunday 9.30am-12.30pm.

Billinudgel Ocean Shores: Ocean Shores Shopping Village, Ocean Shores, Saturday 9am-1pm.

Caniaba: Adam Gilchrist Oval, Perradenya Way, Caniaba, Sunday 10am-4pm.

Casino: Yorklea Hall, Corner Ellangowan and Fogwells Roads, Yorklea, Saturday 9am-2pm.

Clunes: Clunes Park, Main Street, Clunes, Saturday 9am-12pm.

Goolmangar: Goolmangar Fire Station, Nimbin Road, Goolmangar, Sunday 10am-3pm.

Kyogle Headquarters: Kyogle Headquarters Fire Station, Ettrick Street, Kyogle, Saturday 8.30am-2pm.

Larnook: Billen Cliffs Community, 265 Martins Road, Larnook, Saturday 2pm-4pm.

Northern Rivers Support: Northern Rivers Fire Control Centre, 40 Neville Bienke Drive, Casino, Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Wardell: Wardell Rural Fire Station, Richmond Street, Wardell, Saturday 10am-2pm.