How the council has improved its budget by $1.3 million

LISMORE City Council appears to have turned a corner and reduced its $6 million deficit by almost $1.3 million.

Tough new strategies have been put in place to save money and plan for the future, with a 10-year rating strategy set to be revealed soon.

The agenda for tonight's meeting includes the figures from the March 2019 quarterly budget review.

It shows the council is now facing a $4.7 million deficit.

The council's "shocking” budget black hole was discovered in February this year, but finance manager Rino Santin, in the budget review statement, said a lot of work had taken place since then.

"While remedial actions have commenced to address liquidity and restore funding for planned future works and services, planned asset rationalisation, cost reductions and revenue collections must be progressed with urgency,” his report states.

The following remedial actions are in progress or have been implemented: