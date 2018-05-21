How the antiques fair takes people back to a 'happy time'

VINTAGE TOYS: Long-time exhibitors Keith and Louise Aggett hold vintage toys along with Rotary Club member Peter Swan at the ninth annual Antiques and Collectable Fair on the weekend.

"PEOPLE love looking our toys, because it takes them back to a happy time.”

Holding a 1970 Noddy doll, Louise Aggett said she and her husband Keith, who specialises in trains and mechanical toys, love to pass on their items to people who will love them.

The Kyogle pair has been exhibiting since the Rotary Club of Alstonville started holding its annual Antiques and Collectables Fair.

This, the ninth fair, was where 40 dealers from around NSW and interstate showed off the stars of their collections of old and beautiful objects from the past on display.

More than 1000 people attended the event held at the Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre, scouring through the vintage jewellery, books, toys, mirrors, clocks, china, glassware and war memorabilia in the hope of finding their very own treasure.

Exhibitors Theresa and David King, from the Gold Coast, were happy to talk about the vintage china and glass which they said were often purchased by people keen to build on a happy memory.

"We sell china from around the 1930s to the 1950s,” Ms King said.

"It's often bought by someone who wants to remember someone special or a particular time in their life,”

Mr King, who works as a wildlife photographer, said what had started as a hobby had become a gentle obsession.

Rotary Club spokesman Peter Swain said the 2018 event was wonderful because all the money raised goes back into the local community.

"We had over 700 visitors through on Saturday and we hope to get at least 400 more on Sunday,” he said.

"All the funds will go to local youth programs.”

Mr Swain said the club is full of friendly people who enjoy helping the community and always welcomes new members.

There was china, silver, ornaments, toys, linen and furniture, not to mention jewels galore.