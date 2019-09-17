How Tenterfield farmers and producers can access free water

MORE WATER: Farmers and cattle producers in Tenterfield requiring water for stock can now access water free of charge from the tank and bore located in Apex Park.

MORE WATER: Farmers and cattle producers in Tenterfield requiring water for stock can now access water free of charge from the tank and bore located in Apex Park. Marian Faa

TENTERFIELD farmers and stock producers struggling with water now have access to a new bore, although it comes with a cost.

Following the official opening of the Apex Park bore last week, farmers and those in town requiring water for stock can now access water free of charge from the tank and bore located in Apex Park.

However, as after amendments to the Level 4.5 water restrictions within Tenterfield Shire, stock troughs connected to Tenterfield town water will be turned off and stock owners will only be able to access stock water from Apex Park bore.

From yesterday the dispensing station near the Tenterfield council depot was also closed to everyone but approved water carriers.

Tenterfield Shire Council mayor Peter Petty said the opening of the bore has been a long process, but will now help ease the burden on drought-stricken farmers.

"This has been a long time coming,” Cr Petty said.

"But we can now extend the availability of clean, drinking water for our community due to the availability of free water for stock purposes.”

Tenterfield Shire Council said residents accessing this water are advised that the water is not able to be used for household uses under any circumstances, and is only acceptable for stock use due to the water's high iron content.

Council warned any persons found to be using the water for lawns, gardens and any activities other than for watering stock will be prosecuted.

Cr Petty said access to the bore, which is off the New England Highway on the southern approaches to Tenterfield, is available only to vehicles 4.5 tonne GVM and under for 1,000 litre pods only, this excludes trucks.

Cr Petty said persons will need to provide own hose and tap fitting of 1 inch internal diameter.