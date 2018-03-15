How technology is changing the macadamia industry

MONSTER MACHINE: NSW Land Drainage owner Peter Roberts in Empire Vale at the kick off of the 2018 macadamia harvest season.

MONSTER MACHINE: NSW Land Drainage owner Peter Roberts in Empire Vale at the kick off of the 2018 macadamia harvest season. Marc Stapelberg

THE outlook for the macadamia industry remains positive this year despite some localised storm damage in the Northern Rivers and Bundaberg which resulted in a slight decrease to the 2018 Australian crop forecast.

The world's largest macadamia processor, the Macadamia Processing Company (MPC) at Alphadale, announced an additional payment to its suppliers that would bring the total price to $5.20 a kilogram at the industry standard of 33 per cent saleable kernel recovery.

MPC launches 2018 macadamia farming season : The Macadamia Processing Company (MPC) at Alphadale, announced an additional payment to its suppliers.

MPC Supply Chain Manager Kevin Quinlan said while there's growth across the world occurring in the production of macadamias, "the demand continues to be strong for our product".

MPC kicked off the 2018 macadamia harvest season in Empire Vale yesterday with presentations and demonstrations of on-farm innovations.

New farm technology innovations on the day included NSW Land Drainage equipment which takes away excess moisture from the soil in a easier and quicker process, a GPS tree planter, a self-powered offset mower and drone technology for soil and tree health mapping.

"This technology is applicable to any farm, not just the cane flats," Mr Quinlan said.

Owner of NSW Land Drainage equipment, Peter Roberts bought a new and rare machine to the area for his farm - one of three in Australia.

The drainage machine drains the ground, taking away the excess moisture out of the soil.

"Compared to excavating and backfilling which you might get 100 metres done a day, this draining equipment might do two kilometres a day," Mr Roberts said.

"Although there are growers who have been doing it for a long time, flood plain macadamias is a newish industry and the expanding of the industry now brings challenges, there's the moisture and flooding and learning how to control it."

He said: "In the next few years there will be a lot more farms."

Presentations on the day included an expose on the Chinese market which was a newer market with a lot of expansion.

The discussion was held "to try and dispel some of the myths related with China, but also to show people how we're working with people within the market to make it long-term and sustainable".

A case was also made for drone technology for it's convenience in soil mapping and tree health mapping.

Among the machinery was also a GPS tree planter - which will place the tree's exactly in line and in the spots you want them.