How technology is changing access to law and justice

MORE than 60 solicitors from the Far North Coast will learn how to prepare themselves for what's been called the "next industrial revolution" at a roadshow today.

The Law Society of NSW will kick off The Future of Law & Innovation in the Legal Profession (FLIP) Regional Roadshow in Byron Bay as the latest in a series of NSW Law Society initiatives aimed at helping solicitors to harness and adapt to the technology and innovation that is sweeping the legal profession.

Topics span from leveraging technological innovation, new media, legal project management, and cyber risk.

According to NSW Law Society President, Elizabeth Espinosa, the response to the Byron Bay FLIP Roadshow confirmed regional solicitors were thirsty for information about technology and innovation and how it will benefit clients and members of the community.

Ms Espinosa said the Law Society was "excited about the potentials (the next industrial revolution) can offer solicitors and the way we can provide legal services".

Elizabeth Espinosa Law Society of NSW President.

She said the online tools and easily accessible information on the law was a "win-win" for the public and the professionals, as having access to the information early can help those who have a legal issue they need resolved understand what advice they need from a solicitor.

"I think we are at a position where we have matured enough out of being fearful of what is the next industrial revolution as our technology changes...we're really excited for the potentials it can offer.

"In the legal profession, we are seeing a convergence of so many powerful new legal technology innovations, each creating opportunities and challenges for how solicitors can serve their clients and how the community can access justice.

"As the use of legal technology picks up pace, it is important that solicitors understand and anticipate how technology will affect the way they practice law and, in turn, understand how their clients use technology.

"Digital innovation can offer huge potential for lawyers to support them and reach more people as well deliver better and more cost-efficient client services."

The Law Society's inaugural 2018 FLIP Hackathon event, held in Sydney, illustrated how legal technology can be used to benefit consumers and improve access to justice, especially for disadvantaged and vulnerable people.

Ms Espinosa said a team of students, legal techs and legal professionals responded to a challenge to use technology to develop faster, cheaper and more accurate interpreter services for court users of non-English speaking background, and won with their "Uber-like" app, which provides interpreters to courtrooms, when required, on demand, both via video link and in person.

Other speakers at today's event (held at Elements of Byron from 1.30-6pm) include Peter Dombkins, Head of Legal Project Management, Gilbert + Tobin, and Malcolm Heath, Legal Risk Manager, Lawcover.