How taking photos of bees can help the species

THE vital role that bees play in the earth's ecosystem is under the spotlight, as we celebrate World Bee Day on Wednesday, 20 May.

This year, for the first time ever, the entire world is invited to play a part in a global count of pollinators leading up to World Bee Day.

Anyone with a smartphone can download the World Bee Count app.

Then, simply go outside (honouring all social distancing requirements of course) and start taking pictures of pollinators!.

There are over 19,000 different species of bees globally, who are responsible for pollinating 30 percent of the world's food crops and 90 percent of our wild plants.

Bees are absolutely essential to sustain life on this earth as we know it.

For the last 15 years, bee populations have been declining at an alarming rate largely due to climate change, habitat loss and pesticide use. Fewer bees mean fewer crops which not only impact food security, but also the economy and maintenance of a healthy ecosystem.

"Sadly, more than one third of all bee species are facing declines in population and almost ten per cent are facing complete extinction," said Flow Hive co-founder Cedar Anderson.

As we all spend more time at home, we will certainly be able to find bees in our yards, gardens, balconies, or local parks. Every picture taken and every bee counted will culminate in a World Bee Day reveal of the Global Pollinator Map we created together, which will illustrate the quantity, density and diversity of pollinators.

The World Bee Count is a celebration of all the tiny creatures that connect our ecosystems and feed us. It's a celebration of all the ways we can work together - even in these difficult times - to share knowledge and overcome the challenges pollinators face.