Brodie Lea Swan has avoided being sent back to prison.
Crime

How swimsuit model 'blew it' while on parole

liana walker
30th Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 1:29 PM
A bikini model on parole for her involvement in what was dubbed the "Aladdin's cave" with $2 million in stolen goods has avoided getting sent back to jail.

Brodie Lea Swan is serving a nine year sentence for drug trafficking and receiving stolen goods and was lucky not to breach her parole when she was caught drink driving.

She has been on parole since September 2018.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court to the offence on Monday.

Court documents reveal at 12.25am Sunday February 28 police stopped Swan driving a black MG north on Chinderah Bay Drive for a random breath test.

Brodie Lea Swan.
There, she tested positive and was taken back to Kingscliff Police Station where she blew 0.127.

Swan said she had one self mixed glass of vodka lime soda had her first drink at 11.25pm and the last at 12.20am.

Defence lawyer Mark Boys told the court the mother of three was now an oral technician at a dental surgery on the Gold Coast.

Brodie Lea Swan leaves Brisbane Magistrates Court in 2013.
He said on the evening in question she had driven down to the local shops to get some food but should have been aware of how much she had drunk.

Mr Boys said Swan was on parole in Queensland and had contacted them but was told the offence was not significant enough to be returned to prison.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Swan driving at that level was a "genuine risk" to herself and anyone else on the road.

He said the fact she was on parole made her stand out but acknowledged she was taking steps to rebuild her life and was remorseful.

Swan was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months with no interlock order due to her not having access to a vehicle.

