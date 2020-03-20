A Sydney primary school which specialises in teaching students physically unable to attend classes has blitzed last year's NAPLAN testing outperforming all but nine schools across the state.

The Sydney Distance Education Primary School in Surry Hills was ranked the 10th best NAPLAN performing school in the state last year with an average score of 544.1.

The school enrols students from public and independent schools "who are temporarily unable to attend their local school for a variety of circumstances" - with many on extended overseas holidays.

On its website school principal Robin Roberts credits teachers and parents for the school's success.

"Our staff are very proud of the service we offer to families who may be isolated by circumstance or distance," Mr Roberts writes.

"We also hear how well the children are doing when they return to their local schools.

"Students benefit from the guidance of those who have the greatest interest of their students at heart, namely their parents who supervise their lessons."

Sydney Distance Education Primary School in Surry Hills. Picture: Harshit Verma

The school's high school also performed well, finishing 88th in the state with an average mark of 600.7

Sydney Grammar School topped the primary school NAPLAN results with an average mark of 582.9, followed by Rose Bay's McAuley Catholic Primary School, St Aloysius' College in Kirribilli, John Colet School in Belrose and Abbotsleigh in Wahroonga.

James Ruse Agricultural High School in Carlingford was the state's best performing high school, with an average mark of 715.7. It was followed by North Sydney Girls High School,

Sydney Girls High School, North Sydney Boys High School, Hornsby Girls High School and

Baulkham Hills High School.

Originally published as How students who don't attend school blitzed NAPLAN