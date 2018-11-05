How strangers helped Ballina woman after 'traumatic' crash

SOMETIMES the kindness of strangers can get us through a difficult situation.

One Northern Star reader decided to share their experience with us (name has been withheld at the reader's request):

I RECENTLY had a car accident in a car park at Ballina Central.

No one was hurt but it still was traumatic to us involved.

I was at fault.

A stranger to me, a lady who was parked next to me came over and was so comforting.

She said she'd stay with me until the car owners returned so she would be supportive in case they were angry or such.

She then ran over to Big W to ask if they would announce the accident to hopefully bring the car owner to come back to their car.

Eventually the owner arrived and she was so happy that it wasn't a hit and disappear act.

We exchanged details and thanked the good Samaritan who waited with me.

Later, at the smash repairs, I was again treated with consideration and was loaned a car to use.

The proprietor was very understanding as I really was in shock.

When the loan car failed to start at Coles supermarket the smash repairs sent an employee to rescue me.

She ended up driving me, with all my packages and groceries, to Thrifty car rentals, where I was swiftly rented a car.

The smash repairs lady drove me and my packages to the rental car, helped me again, unload it all and helped me start the new vehicle - it was a start button vehicle - and waited until I was on my way.

Wow!

There really is some kindness left in the world.

Thank you to all the lovely people I met.

I needed it because I was in trouble when i got home!