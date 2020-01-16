How Spell & The Gypsy raised $1 million for bushfire appeal

Spell & The Gypsy is a multi-million dollar bohemian fashion label founded by sisters Elizabeth Abegg and Isabella Pennefather,.

BYRON fashion brand Spell and the Gypsy Collective has raised almost $1 million for support bushfire-related charities with Unicorn Tears.

The Byron brand came up with the idea to release the special pre-sale of the preferred styles from previous years as voted by Spell’s customers.

It was the company’s first ever pre-sale.

Spell had already made a $20,000 contribution towards the fire relief efforts, but sibling founders Elizabeth Abegg and Isabella Pennefather decided that more could be done.

During the pre-sale weekend, Spell generated $967,833 in profits.

The funds will be donated across bushfire relief charities NSW RFS, VIC CFA, SA CFS, WIRES, St Vincent De Paul and Wildlife Victoria.

In a social media post, the brand said they were overwhelmed by the pre-sale’s success.

“We had no idea how much you guys would get behind us,” the post said.

“We’d never done a pre-sale before, only ever offering pieces in very limited edition units – so we just had no idea …! To say we have been completely overwhelmed by your support is a vast understatement.”

The post also confirmed that Unicorn Tears was an existing project that the sisters decided to use to boost the chances of fundraising success.

“From a personal perspective, I’d like to share with you that we had a Unicorn Tears collection planned to launch over the next 12 months, but we decided to bring it forward as an urgent means of raising funds for those providing urgent relief on the front line.

“So, a similar collection would have always been made – we just decided to make it earlier and give away the profits.”

The company is also part of the fundraising online auction at Make It Rain 2020, which closes tomorrow, Friday, January 17.

Isabella Pennefather is auctioning the chance to win a personal stying session at Spell & The Gypsy Collective boutique, champagne and a $500 tab at the shop, with a current bid of $3500.

Spell are also working on further initiatives, the details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.