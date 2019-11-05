Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community members have the opportunity to have their say on Ballina Shire Council's draft Lake Ainsworth Coastal Management Program.
Community members have the opportunity to have their say on Ballina Shire Council's draft Lake Ainsworth Coastal Management Program.
Council News

How should this popular lake be managed in the future?

5th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY feedback is being sought for Ballina Shire Council's draft management plan for Lake Ainsworth.

The council recently formally endorsed the draft Lake Ainsworth Coastal Management Program (CMP) and has now called for public comment.

The program involves a long-term strategy for managing Lake Ainsworth, with a view to balancing ecological protection and the site's recreational opportunities.

The council's environmental health officer, Rachael Jenner, said they'd had a "fantastic response" when the community was surveyed about the lake's future management.

"We are now really keen to hear from the community to ensure this plan meets public needs on the proposed management approach," Ms Jenner said.

Mick Howland is the managing director of Hydrosphere Consulting, which developed the program in a bid to balancing the lake's ecological values and an enhanced recreational safety and amenity.

"The CMP has been developed to achieve balance and address a range of current and identified future management issues," Mr Howland said.

He said they would hold another drop-in session to discuss details of the CMP with the community.

This session will be held at the Lennox Head Community Centre from 4.45pm on November 20 with a presentation at 5pm.

The draft CMP, on exhibition until December 4, can be viewed here: hydrosphere.com.au/lakeainsworth

ballina shire council lake ainsworth northern rivers councils
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GUIDE: Best places to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        premium_icon GUIDE: Best places to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        Whats On WHERE you can dress up, enjoy lunch and have a glass of bubbly while watching the race that stops a nation.

        GALLERY: Byron's new green heart celebrated

        premium_icon GALLERY: Byron's new green heart celebrated

        News ONE of the town's key spaces gets a well deserved up-grade

        Local business crowned Australia's top tech company

        premium_icon Local business crowned Australia's top tech company

        Business They are gathering serious momentum on the world stage after awards

        Glamorous star will be the biggest queen of Tropical Fruits

        premium_icon Glamorous star will be the biggest queen of Tropical Fruits

        Whats On Her new show is called I'm Not Dead Yet Darlings