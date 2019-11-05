How should this popular lake be managed in the future?

Community members have the opportunity to have their say on Ballina Shire Council's draft Lake Ainsworth Coastal Management Program.

COMMUNITY feedback is being sought for Ballina Shire Council's draft management plan for Lake Ainsworth.

The council recently formally endorsed the draft Lake Ainsworth Coastal Management Program (CMP) and has now called for public comment.

The program involves a long-term strategy for managing Lake Ainsworth, with a view to balancing ecological protection and the site's recreational opportunities.

The council's environmental health officer, Rachael Jenner, said they'd had a "fantastic response" when the community was surveyed about the lake's future management.

"We are now really keen to hear from the community to ensure this plan meets public needs on the proposed management approach," Ms Jenner said.

Mick Howland is the managing director of Hydrosphere Consulting, which developed the program in a bid to balancing the lake's ecological values and an enhanced recreational safety and amenity.

"The CMP has been developed to achieve balance and address a range of current and identified future management issues," Mr Howland said.

He said they would hold another drop-in session to discuss details of the CMP with the community.

This session will be held at the Lennox Head Community Centre from 4.45pm on November 20 with a presentation at 5pm.

The draft CMP, on exhibition until December 4, can be viewed here: hydrosphere.com.au/lakeainsworth