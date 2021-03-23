How shoppers can support flood relief

Emergency services have seen 'not one fatality' in the floods

Emergency services have seen 'not one fatality' in the floods

Woolworths will donate $100,000 to assist Australians affected by the devastating floods battering the east coast of the country.

The supermarket giant on Tuesday announced it would kickstart a national appeal with The Salvation Army to support people who have been affected by flooding in NSW and Queensland.

Woolworths' Support Through Australian Natural Disasters (S.T.A.N.D) program will begin on Wednesday, with supermarket customers being able to round up their shop to the nearest dollar and the difference donated to charity.

Supermarket customers will need to spend more than $30, while shoppers at Woolworths Metro stores will be able to give roundup donations on transactions more than $15.

Woolworths will donate $100,000 towards flood relief. Picture: John Feder/ The Australian.



The company has already kickstarted the campaign by donating $100,000, which will be given to communities through the Salvos and other affiliated charities.

"Through the Woolworths S.T.A.N.D program, we partner with The Salvation Army, Foodbank, Lifeline and Rural Aid to ensure they can perform the vital role of providing practical on-ground assistance and emotional support to communities during times of disaster," Woolworths chief executive, Brad Banducci said.

Flooding has already forced Woolworths to close two of its NSW stores in Moree and Kempsey.

Kempsey BigW has also been forced to close.

Mr Banducci said the wild weather was causing delivery delays, with some stores potentially having little to no stock of certain goods.

"I need to stress that we have plenty of stock and any out of stocks are purely delivery related," he said in a letter to customers.

Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci said the wild weather was causing delivery delays. Picture: John Feder/ The Australian



"We continue to re-route deliveries from alternative locations and send trucks via safer routes due to dangerous road conditions in some parts of (NSW)."

Woolworths' fundraising initiative will also be available for purchases at BigW, BWS and Dan Murphy's.

Shoppers will also be able to donate their Everyday Rewards dollars to charity.

Salvation Army secretary Neil Venables said Woolworths' donation would be greatly valued.

"The leading donation of $100,000 is greatly appreciated, as is the checkout roundup in its NSW supermarkets," Mr Venables said.

"Woolworths' support helps keep The Salvation Army's emergency response capability in a 24/7 state of readiness, allowing us to move quickly to help first responders and communities in times of disaster."

Originally published as How shoppers can support flood relief