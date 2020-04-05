How self-isolation is affecting sex toy sales

Everyone is stuck at home, bored and perhaps in the mood for something different - something online and bricks and mortar adult shops could help with.

But sales data from Far North sex toy retailers have been mixed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Adulttoymegastore, an online business, recorded an almost triple increase in sales for the Far North region last week.

"Our sales for your area are up 178 per cent," customer satisfaction boss Sophie McGrath said.

Erotica Adult Shop in Shields Street in Cairns.

"In the Far North Queensland region we have seen a huge increase, almost triple increase, in sales.

"Australians like everyone else in the world want to make sure if they're stuck at home they have something enjoyable to do.

"There's no reason why you can't have self love in self isolation."

The sex toy retailer reported a spike in sales after the World Health Organisation's announcement of a pandemic on March 12.

But Cherry Banana, another online retailer, has not been so upbeat.

"We have not noticed a significant increase in orders because of lockdown or to (FNQ)," a spokesman said.

"I think while people may be at home more and able to shop online, they have also become more cash weary than before so it balances it out."

The same slow conditions were also noted by Cairns CBD retailers Erotica Adult Store and Laneway Adult Shop.

A spokeswoman for Lovehoney.com.au said "due to the escalating seriousness of the situation, this is not something we feel comfortable discussing at this time".

Originally published as How self-isolation is affecting Cairns sex toy sales