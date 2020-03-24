How SCU staff, students will deal with QLD border closure

Southern Cross University will continue to operate despite the closure of the Queensland-New South Wales border.

Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said the closure was not unexpected, given the announcements of other state borders closing over the last 48 hours.

"Like every organisation, we are dealing with the rapidly changing circumstances associated with the COVID-19 emergency as they happen," he said.

"We are working through the impact of the border closure to ensure the least disruption possible to our staff and students."

Southern Cross's Gold Coast campus sits on the state border at Coolangatta and the University also operates campuses in Lismore and Coffs Harbour.

"Southern Cross University has already curtailed travel between campuses and as of Monday, all classes are now delivered online," Professor Shoemaker said.

"Many of our staff are also working from home now, so we now have a virtual operation across the internet that does not require students to cross any borders.

Southern Cross University campuses remain open.