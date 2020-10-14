How Santa photos will change at our local shopping centres

Retailers and shopping centres have re-imagined their Christmas offering to shoppers, including children's photos with Santa.

EVEN though children will not be allowed to sit on Santa's knee this year, Northern Rivers retailers and shopping centres are still planning for Christmas events.

Joanna Wilkinson, retail marketing manager at Ballina Fair, said the centre will run their Santa photography a little bit differently.

"We will be using an SMS system for customers, enabling them to shop freely at the centre, while waiting their turn to visit with Santa," she said.

"This will also ensure COVID safe distancing requirements as well as COVID-19 tracing requirements.

"We will also ensure that Santa and our customers will be kept safe with the required 1.5m social distancing requirements.

"It may feel a little bit different than sitting on Santa's chair, but the kids will still get to see Santa and the kids can drop their letters in his postbox. Santa writes back to all the kids who send him a letter at Ballina Fair.

"Our aim is to deliver a COVID-safe, festive and enjoyable experience for our customers this Christmas. We are looking forward to putting a smile on children's faces, given the year we have had."

In Lismore, due to COVID restrictions, Lismore Shopping Square has decided to provide Christmas family portraits for 2020, a spokeswoman said.

"(The images will be taken) in our fully immersive Christmas Castle, set in the travelator display area near Boost Juice," she explained.

"We will also be providing customers with sensory photo sessions and also family pet photo opportunities."

The season celebrations will start on Monday November 23 through to Christmas Eve at Lismore Shopping Square.

"Our goal is to provide a COVID-safe, festive and enjoyable experience for our customers, while still delivering on the magic that our community has grown accustom to experiencing with us at Christmas," she said.

