How saleyards secured ‘significant, renowned’ event

A "significant" breeders sale was held at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange this week, cementing the facility's stellar reputation.

The Casino saleyards' operations manager, Brad Willis, said one of Australia's oldest Santa Gertrudis studs, Yulgilbar Pastoral Company, had put its faith into the local facility by holding its first-ever off-property female calf sale there.

Hosted by agents George & Fuhrmann, the sale saw 700 mainly pregnancy-tested, in-calf females on offer, as well as 400 Santa Hereford cross females, 250 Yulgilbar Sangus females, and 50 commercial Santa Gertrudis females.

Mr Willis said he was chuffed Yulgilbar station manager Rob Sinnamon made the call to hold the company's first off-property sale at Casino.

"To be given the opportunity to showcase a specialist breeder sale is a significant achievement and is reflective of the value the NRLX now has to offer," he said.

"The Yulgilbar Pastoral Company's sales are renowned throughout the industry."

It comes as the latest MLA annual saleyard survey saw the NRLX lift from seventh to fourth spot in NSW for the year, and into the top 10 for the country.

Throughput increased by 32.1 per cent for the financial year.

"Drought and fire were major drivers for throughput increases in the first six months of the financial year, however, a strong bounce back in the market supported solid numbers in the last half of the year," Mr Willis said.

"The NRLX will always be subject to seasonal fluctuations which can change results quite quickly, nonetheless, quarterly results remain positive with continued strong throughput and increased saleyard prices."