How safe is your coach heading into 2019?

NOTHING is guaranteed in rugby league, especially when it comes to coaching. But for just the second time in 12 seasons all 16 coaches are set to survive the season.

However, with seven head coaches off contract after next season and speculation brewing about their futures, the off-season could present a coaching merry-go-round.

Clubs won't want to wait too long with fears they will miss out on their No.1 targets. Michael Carayannis takes a look at how safe your coach is heading into 2019.

16 Brad Arthur - Safety rating 5/10 (contracted until 2019).

Such a dramatic fall for a side who many tipped were destined for a top four finish. Likely to survive this season but who knows what could transpire as the club undertakes a review.

15 Dean Pay - Safety rating 5.5/10 (contracted until 2019).

Inherited a basket case at Canterbury and is expected to be given at least another season to try and turn their fortunes around. A wooden spoon could force the club's hand though.

14 Garth Brennan - Safety rating 6/10 (contracted until 2020).

A solid start in his rookie season as coach. But the Titans are once again nothing more than just a mid-placed side. Staying clear of the bottom sides will ensure Brennan's survival.

13 Anthony Griffin - Safety rating 6.5/10 (contracted until 2020).

In the mix for a top four finish on the back of a horrid injury run, it's crazy to think Griffin would be toward the bottom of this list. But who knows what could happen given the sudden axing of former coach Ivan Cleary.

12 Wayne Bennett Safety rating 6.5 (Contracted until 2019)

The master-coach has had to watch on as the Broncos tried to lure Craig Bellamy to the club. Plenty of conjecture surrounding his future beyond 2019 after having his plan to coach in 2020 rejected which does leave some question marks over his role next season.

11 Trent Barrett - Safety rating 7/10 (contracted until 2020).

Another coach who has had to deal with horrid off-field incidents. Will make it through to next year based on good results last year and a club who is not in a financial position to be paying anyone out.

10 Stephen Kearney - Safety rating 7.5/10 (contracted until 2019).

Has done a remarkable job turning the Warriors into a genuine premiership force following a poor first season in charge. A finals appearance would all but guarantee he sees his contract through.

9 Paul Green - Safety rating - 8/10 (contracted until 2021).

Inked a rich contract extension earlier this year so won't be going anywhere despite the Cowboys remaining every bit a wooden spoon contender. Has plenty of goodwill following a premiership and grand final appearance but questions will be asked if the Cowboys are in the same spot this time next year.

8 Ricky Stuart - Safety rating 8/10 (contracted until 2020).

With his side on the verge of missing the finals for the second consecutive time, pressure will mount on Stuart to deliver next year. Instability in the halves and a long-term injury to Josh Hodgson cruelled them this year.

7 Nathan Brown - Safety rating 8.5/10 (re-signed this year on results based contract).

Brown re-signed on the game-first results based contract. So basically he has an open-ended deal. Has done a remarkable job to rebuild the club and put them in a competitive spot. Will be aiming for finals next year.

6 Ivan Cleary - Safety rating 9/10 (contracted until 2020).

Another club who will be eyeing the finals next season after fading away following a strong start to the year. Has done a decent job in his first full season in charge and is under no pressure to keep his role.

5 Paul McGregor - Safety rating 9/10 (contracted until 2019).

Was one of the most under pressure coaches heading into this year but has done a good job turning the Dragons around into a premiership force. Will keep control next year but needs to ensure his side does not fade out at the back end of this season.

4 Anthony Seibold - Safety rating 9/10 (contracted until 2019).

The only reason Seibold is not a 10/10 is because he is off-contract next year and will be a coach in demand. The Rabbitohs are keen to keep him long term following an outstanding start to his coaching career but the choice will be Seibold's.

3 Shane Flanagan - Safety rating 9 (contracted until 2019).

A premiership winning coach who will again guide the Sharks to the finals. Will be entrusted to lead a generational-change at the club, as a host of 2016 premiership winners move on.

2 Trent Robinson - Safety rating 10/10 (contracted until 2022).

Quietly re-signed a long-term deal with the club which will see him become a decade long coach. Won a premiership in his first season and is in the hunt to add another this season.

1 Craig Bellamy Safety rating 10/10 (contracted until 2021).

Not going anywhere after rejecting interest from the Broncos to extend his stay at the Storm. Has a tough ask to guide a Storm team through the post Cronk, Slater and Smith era but has committed to the task.

Your club's coaches since 2010

Brisbane (three): Ivan Henjak (24 games), Anthony Griffin (101), Wayne Bennett (97).

Canberra (three): David Furner (97), Andrew Dunemann (three), Ricky Stuart (116).

Canterbury (four): Kevin Moore (40), Jim Dymock (eight), Des Hasler (155), Dean Pay (17).

Cronulla (four): Ricky Stuart (17), Shane Flanagan (175), Peter Sharp (16), James Shephard (10).

Gold Coast (four): John Cartwright (118), Neil Henry (75), Terry Matterson/Craig Hodges (two, joint coaches), Garth Brennan (17).

Manly (three): Des Hasler (52), Geoff Toovey (105), Trent Barrett (66).

Melbourne (one): Craig Bellamy (225).

Newcastle (four): Rick Stone (67), Wayne Bennett (75), Danny Buderus (six), Nathan Brown (65).

North Queensland (two): Neil Henry (100), Paul Green (126).

Parramatta (four): Daniel Anderson (24), Stephen Kearney (42), Brad Arthur (121), Ricky Stuart (24).

Penrith (four): Matt Elliott (39) Steve Georgallis (11), Ivan Cleary (98), Anthony Griffin (69).

South Sydney (three): John Lang (48), Michael Maguire (153), Anthony Seibold (17).

St George Illawarra (three): Wayne Bennett (53), Steve Price (58), Paul McGregor (104).

Sydney Roosters (two): Brian Smith (76), Trent Robinson (148).

Warriors (six): Ivan Cleary (53), Brian McClennan (22), Tony Iro (2), Matthew Elliott (29), Andrew McFadden (67), Stephen Kearney (41).

Wests Tigers (five): Tim Sheens (77), Mick Potter (48), Jason Taylor (51), Andrew Webster (2), Ivan Cleary (36).,

* Source Fox Sport Lab

* Prior to round 19