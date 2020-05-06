How running group keeps going during a pandemic

AS running has been one of the few sports still possible during this time of Covid-19, local community running club Byron Bay Runners have considered themselves fortunate, continuing to enjoy training and participating in running events, all thanks to the help of some creative thinking, GPS, social media and apps like strava.com.

With members adhering to regulations on social distancing and travel restrictions, Easter weekend saw members enjoy a scavenger hunt around the bay, searching for clues to run to various locations (no set route, running solo or in family/household units, competitors spaced at least 30 minutes apart), leading to a trove of (socially distanced) Easter eggs.

Over the last weekend in April a number of the club’s runners participated in an international relay against Derwent Valley Trail Runners (UK).

Runners were allocated a start time, and had to run for 30 minutes (in their local area) taking photos of their run to share via Facebook. The relay continued over 12 hours (7.5 in Australia), with no-one dropping the (virtual) baton.

At the weekend Byron Bay Runners of all ages are participating in another international event: a virtual marathon with almost 10,000 other runners across 75 countries aiming to run 42.km in 42 hours.

This began at 6pm on Friday, May 1 and ran until Sunday. Runners could choose any number of runs of any distance to complete a full marathon distance of 42.2km.

While there are no races yet confirmed for 2020, competition will soon return.

Coaches continue to support members by providing individualised programs by email, and Byron Bay Runners keeps connected through the club Facebook page and members Whatsapp chat groups.

