How roadside drug tests will address hemp foods

THE government has moved to allay fears surrounding the idea roadside drug testing stations will come back positive after consumption of hemp foods.

Northern Rivers resident Azan Mann received a response from The Hon Christian Porter about a letter he sent in May asking several questions on the topic.

To be clear hemp foods sold in Australia are low enough in THC (the hallucinogenic substance found in marijuana) that you can't get high from eating them.

Hemp Foods Australia have stated hemp foods have no psychoactive properties and therefore could not be detectable in drug tests, but anecdotal evidence suggests there is concern that over consuming the products could result in a false positive detection of marijuana.

It comes ahead of the government wanting to establish a pilot program that will force up to 5000 Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients to participate in a drug testing trial and will subject them to a variety of requirements and restrictions if they test positive.

The letter addressing Mr Mann's queries included the following:

1. The drug testing trial is focused on the use of illicit drugs and is not intended to capture recipients who may be taking legal medications or food products.

2. The specific tests used under the trial will depend on the drug testing service provider contracted to administer the tests.

3. The protocols and safeguards around the administration and assessment of the drug test including in relation to false positives or otherwise misleading results, will be informed by the expert advice of the contracting tester provided and the drug and alcohol sector.

4. It is intended that job seekers undergoing a drug test will also be asked by the drug testing provider to account for any legal substances they have consumed which may cause a positive result. If a job seeker provides evidence they have taken a legal substance or food product such as a valid prescription for medication or food the dug testing provider will take this into account in recording the test result and may therefore record a negative result.

6. Job seekers who dispute a positive test result will be able to request a retest. In addition job seekers will continue to have access to existing review and appeal processes.