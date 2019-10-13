How Rappville school became a haven for people and animals

WHEN the fire tore through Rappville on Tuesday, the school was used as a place for shelter for 50 displaced residents, goats, sheep and dogs.

Principal Kat Collis was there to help and the NSW Education Department, her sister and auntie Dianne Rose wanted people to know how much Ms Collis has done during the time of turmoil.

Ms Collis is the second eldest daughter of Richard and Pam Rose who live in Rappville and she attended the school as a child so has deep ties to the village.

Auntie Rose said she was so proud of her niece.

SISTERS: Rappville School principal Kahleen Collis with her sister Lana Rose who is in the Rural Fire Brigade.

Her sister Lana Rose said, "this woman, falls under many names, but amazing is at the top of the list.”

"She wants no credit for anything, never does.

"But the tireless efforts she's put in this week for not only her home community but her school community, deserves some recognition.”

Kat Collis has not only been supporting her school student families but also her own family and services, Ms Rose is in the RFS said.

"Before any other service could gain access to the township, Kat was stocking the school canteen with products so residents and workers could keep their energy up,” she said.

"There is a mammoth effort ahead of us all. And as a community we will rebuild. It will take time. It will be exhausting but it will be worth it.”

Ms Collis offered the school as a safe place for livestock, as the fire reached the school's oval.

"We had goats who took up residence in the boys' toilets, we had dogs in our staff room. I think there were sheep there as well,” she said.

As soon as the fire passed, planning started for a clean-up of the school, limited at first by a lack of water, electricity and the closure of the main road in to most traffic.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell has offered her sympathy to the community and expressed her gratitude to Ms Collis.

"My heart goes out to the residents and school community of Rappville,” Ms Mitchell said.

"People have lost homes, lives have been turned upside down but the locals have come together offering amazing support for each other.

"I want to acknowledge the principal of Rappville Public School, Kathleen Collis, who I know has done an extraordinary job supporting her students and the community.”

Rappville school students have been offered temporary places at nearby schools for the start of Term 4.