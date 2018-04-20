How quickly can you eat a meat pie?

How many pies can you eat in one sitting?

How many pies can you eat in one sitting? Contibuted

ARE you ready to watch professional eaters try to beat the Beef Week record of eating pie?

President of Casino Beef Week, Stuart George, reckons a beef pie eating competition is a great way to have fun.

"In the King's Pie Eating Competition the person to finish a Kingy's Family Pie first will be declared the winner,” he said.

So here is your chance to participate in a good, old-fashioned beef pie eating contest at the famous Beef Week.

King's Pie-Cart will provide delicious family pies for contestants to wolf down at top speed.

Event organiser and the manager of King's Pie Cart, Jason Stewart, is calling for participants of all ages to partake in the competitive eating.

Entry is free and the competition is amateur friendly and open to anyone looking for a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate Beef Week.

Registration forms are available online at casinobeefweek.com.au or are available at the King's Pie Cart in Canterbury St, Casino (across from the Casino RSM Club).

Saturday May 26 2018 from 11.30am near the Kingy's Pie cart on Canterbury St.