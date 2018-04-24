PHOTOS: These amazing cakes are (almost) too good to eat

Some of the cakes created by Leah and Paul Hobbs of Lynch's Creek.

WHAT do Kanye West, a steak and a plumber have in common?

Nothing really, but they have all been the inspiration for some truly decadent cakes.

Decadent Diva Australia began when Leah and Paul Hobbs moved to Lynch's Creek, looking for a life change from their former overseas careers in IT and education.

Mrs Hobbs was watching Planet Cake on television when she realised it was something she could do from home.

"I was a potter and loved cooking, so I sort of mixed the two," she said. "It's something I enjoyed doing - it's creative."

After training with Planet Cake in Sydney, the business began, and in the past four years Mrs Hobbs estimates she has made thousands of cakes, delivering them from Lismore, to the coast and as far afield as Brisbane.

With each cake taking from 1-2 days to make, it's fortunate she has a helping hand from husband Paul - he's the baker.

"I do all the pretty stuff and he does all the boring stuff," Mrs Hobbs said. "He does all the slaving over the hot oven."

Her work though is detailed, with special care taken to make the cake special for the person receiving it.

Mrs Hobbs said she will make whatever a customer wants, but her speciality was characters and personalising a cake for the customer.

"People send me pictures of their loved ones and tell me what they like," she said. "I try to get as much character in their face as I can."

One cake, she recalls, was made for a bird watcher. She recreated his likeness and placed him on the cake, sitting with binoculars and surrounded by books on birds.

She said the personalised cake showed "the person purchasing the cake has gone to a lot of effort".

"It's pretty easy to make people happy," she said. "Everybody loves cake ... especially with a bit of humour."

Go to the Decadent Diva Australia Facebook page to see more of Mrs Hobbs' work.