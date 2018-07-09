How cops swooped Cecilia’s ex at sister’s home

BRAZILIAN police are preparing to fly to Australia to meet with Sydney detectives investigating the death of Cecilia Haddad as they prepare their case against the man charged with her murder.

Brazilian businesswoman Ms Haddad's body was found floating in the Lane Cove River in Sydney's north in late April.

Marcelo Santoro, her former boyfriend, was captured yesterday after police in Rio de Janeiro launched a manhunt.

The 40-year-old had been hiding at an apartment belonging to a family member, believed to be his sister, in the Botafogo district of the Brazilian city, according to police.

He gave himself up without resistance and reportedly told officers at the moment of his arrest: "I've ended my life".

Marcelo Santoro is arrested yesterday. .

Dramatic footage showed a media frenzy following Santoro's arrest as he was led, handcuffed, from a police car to the homicide division, where he will be questioned over the next two days.

Dr Fabio Cardoso, the police chief leading the investigation, said that Santoro was displaying "erratic behaviour".

He said: "He is swinging between normality and depression, when he starts crying."

"It's a sign that points to something that he has in his head. He's calm, then there's the issue of him crying.

"I had a quick conversation with him. He seemed surprised, really surprised, about the fact we had managed to secure an arrest warrant for him based on our own investigations.

"He fled Australia believing that in Brazil nothing would happen to him because he couldn't be extradited."

He said Rio's police will be making another attempt to contact Australian police this week to request the transfer of the case to Brazil.

Police arrest Marcelo Santoro at his sister's home.

Once communication is established, Brazilian investigators would probably need to visit Sydney to help understand the investigation and the handing over of information and evidence.

He said: "The police investigating the murder have important information, witness statements, forensic and physical evidence, that will help us build up a case and bring a successful prosecution.

"That is why we are requesting the transfer of the case to Brazil. I don't know what the police in Australia have not yet made contact with us or replied to our request for co-operation. We have already made two requests and this week we will try again."

Cecilia Haddad’s body was found dumped in a Sydney river.

Rio's homicide division began their own investigation into Ms Haddad's death after being approached by members of her family days after her body was found in Sydney's Lane Cove river on April 29.

Santoro had been considered a fugitive of justice since going into hiding after a Rio de Janeiro judge accepted a charge of murder against him and issued a warrant for his arrest on Thursday night.

Crime scene of Cecilia Haddad in Lane Cove. Picture: Top Notch Video

Officers from Rio de Janeiro's 18th civil police station swooped on the apartment where Santoro had been hiding at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Dr Cardoso revealed that officers had searched the same apartment where Santoro was found the previous day, but family members claimed they had no idea where he was.

They later received information that he had returned to the premises that night, adding that those who helped hide him could also face prosecution.

He said Santoro would stay at the police station for the next few days where he would face interrogation "at all hours of the day and night".

He would then be transferred to one of two notorious high-security Rio de Janeiro prisons, either Bangu or Benfica, both of which house some Brazil's worst criminals and drug traffickers and are known as among the most dangerous jails in the world.

A lawyer who accompanied Santoro to the police station refused to say how Santoro would plead to the charges.

The ex-boyfriend Marcelo Santoro of murdered Brazilian woman,

Refusing to give his name, he said: "I'm not the one who decides, I'm only working for Dr Marcus, he's the head of the law firm who is defending him. He lives in London.

He added: "It's all OK, it's all OK. Tomorrow we will resolve this."

It is believed that Santoro's legal team will petition for a writ of habeas corpus, freeing him from detention while he awaits the trial, which could take up to five years to come to court.

If found guilty of the charge of femicide, Santoro could be sentenced to between 20 and 30 years in jail.

Marcelo Santoro with Cecilia Haddad.