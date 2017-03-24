How police busted teen Byron Bay 'drug king'

TEENAGE party drug dealer Flynn Brown sold thousands of dollars of cocaine and ecstasy to undercover detectives while in his final year of high school, culminating in his arrest in December last year.

Court documents reveal that the Byron High student was the subject of a dedicated investigation by Byron Bay detectives, Strike Force ARBDO, which was granted authority to purchase drugs and tap Brown's phone.

Detectives began gathering the crucial evidence in September, and concluded the investigation following a search of Brown's bedroom on December 7.

Early observations by police were of the 18-year-old living "well beyond his means", eating out at cafes and restaurants, and attending hotels to drink and play poker machines without seeming to hold down a job.

At one point during their operation the teen was witnessed yelling that he was temporarily broke because "I haven't done any deals today".

Texts to buyers would be in code, such as meeting for "lunch".

Over three months police purchased almost $10,000 of drugs from their suspect in a watertight case that ultimately led to the talented sportsman pleading guilty to serious drugs charges in Lismore Local Court this week.

One of the drug deals was 55g worth of MDMA worth $6600, with the ecstasy being recorded at 78% purity.

On another occasion he sold police an "8 ball" of cocaine weighing 3g.

Police also collected phone intercepts of Brown arranging sales of cocaine to local buyers.

When police eventually raided his home they located more drugs, which he stated were for "personal use" in safes and DVD boxes.

They found 85g of marijuana, 6g of marijuana resin, or hash, five ecstasy capsules, 0.19g of crystal MDMA, and 0.11g of MDMA powder.

Brown has pleaded guilty to ongoing drug supply, supplying an indictable quantity of MDMA, and supplying a small quantity of cocaine.

Several other drug possession charges will be taken into account at his sentencing.

Brown, who turns 19 next month, will be sentenced on April 10 in Lismore District Court.