An 83-year-old man is accused of murdering his wife.
Crime

How police allege elderly man killed his wife

by Alexandria Utting
22nd Jul 2019 4:49 PM
AN ELDERLY woman was allegedly strangled to death by her 83-year-old husband at their Kingston home at the weekend, police will claim.

Huabian Hu has been charged with the murder over the alleged killing of his 82-year-old wife, who was found unresponsive in the bedroom of their home on Brisbane's southside in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The matter was briefly mentioned in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today and Hu did not appear in the dock for the procedural hearing.

Joe Hu, from Bundaberg, prays outside his parent’s Kingston home after his mother was found dead in the couple’s bedroom. Picture: Thomas Morgan
He was unable to apply for bail because of the seriousness of the murder charges and was remanded in custody until September 11 by Magistrate Ron Kilner.

The court on Monday heard Hu was expected to receive a mental health assessment while in custody.

It is understood the accused killer had shown signs he was mentally unwell for some time.

The elderly couple are understood to have moved from China to Queensland several years ago.

Several family members who attended the court hearing yesterday declined to comment.

The couple's son, Joe Hu, who travelled from Bundaberg, was at the weekend seen praying outside the family home following his father's arrest.

He previously told The Courier-Mail his mother was a loving and calm woman.

