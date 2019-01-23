Menu
Be on your best behaviour of face bans from all licensed premises.
Council News

How playing up at the pub can see you banned from all venues

23rd Jan 2019 10:24 AM
IF YOU are going to play-up at a licensed premises on the Northern Rivers, you may now find yourself unwelcome at any establishment in the region.

Ballina Shire Liquor Accord bought in a multi-venue barring policy covering the members of the group in December 2018 - joining Lismore City Council, Richmond Valley Council and Kyogle who have recently implemented policies in their own areas.

Richmond Police District's Senior Constable David Henderson from said if a person is involved in a serious incident or repeatedly causing trouble in, or around, a licensed premises they can expect to nominated to be barred from all nominated licensed premises within that accord's area. This barring will include hotels, registered clubs, bars, restaurants, bottle shops, and sporting clubhouses.

He said the Richmond Police District fully support the Liquor Accords in their endeavours to reduce alcohol related crime by introducing this policy.

