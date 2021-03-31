How parking changes will be implemented in Brunswick Heads

The council's preferred parking limits in Brunswick Heads, with all day indicated in green, 4P in yellow, 2P in cyan and 1P in navy.

Changes to timed parking limits in Brunswick Heads have been adopted by Byron Shire Council.

At the ordinary meeting on Thursday, deputy mayor Michael Lyon and Cr Alan Hunter initially moved to a defer a decision on the Brunswick Heads Parking Scheme until April.

But the council's preferred parking layout, with some changes, was ultimately adopted.

The amendment included the council should allocate four parking spaces for Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club use, with permits to be allocated for those spaces.

The 2P limit in Zone 1 on Tweed St is to be extended to Booyun St, "due to demand for parking in this area surrounding the IGA" while the 4P area in Zone 2 will be extended north along Tweed St, to the area adjacent the real estate office.

Cr Lyon said he was "broadly in favour" of the staff recommendation but wanted more time to consider the implications of their decision.

The decision had no relation to the prospect of paid parking, which has been shelved until 2022.

Cr Basil Cameron has previously raised the issue of rigorous data collection; this time, he said enough had been done.

"Not only has a good deal of data collection been undertaken but … there's been a considerable amount of consultation around that," Cr Cameron said.

He said there was "further potential" to "tweak time limits" if required.

Mayor Simon Richardson moved that they adopt the staff-recommended layout, while Cr Sarah Ndiaye supported this, with a suite of changes.

"For me, there's kicking the can down the road and then there's Brunswick parking," Cr Richardson said.

"It's a whole category of its own.

"We listened to the Progress Association, we listened to chamber, we listened to experts and we found a way forward."

Each of those groups of people had suggested a different result.

"I'm not sure what we're waiting for. This is utterly reasonable.

"If we think that by delaying it we're going to get a perfect result that everyone's going to be happy with, I think we're kind of kidding ourselves."

The amended motion was passed in a 5-4 vote.