How paid parking for Bangalow would work

Byron Shire Council is urging those who access Bangalow Village Centre to complete a survey for a movement and parking review to help inform the Village Plan which will occur over the next few months.

Council are currently reviewing movement (walking, cycling and vehicular) and parking for Bangalow to consider the way people move around Bangalow.

Byron Shire Council said they are committed to making changes to the accessibility and amenity of Bangalow after hearing community concerns about poor parking availability in the Bangalow village centre, particularly during weekends, holiday periods and events.

Paid parking will generate revenue from visitors.

Following recommendations from the Bangalow Town Centre Parking Management Strategy completed in 2016, Council is considering increasing the number of one hour parking spaces by changing them from two hours and introducing on street paid parking.

Revenue will be used to fund future parking supply and general amenity and infrastructure renewals.

Feedback from residents, ratepayers, workers in Bangalow village centre, business owners or operators and those with particular access needs is sought after to understand how the proposed changes would benefit or disadvantage people with different parking needs and how they might change their parking practices.

To find out more and share ideas visit the community presentation & workshop at the Showground Moller Pavilion on Thursday May 4 from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Also visit the pop up studio on Byron Street in front of the Post Office building:

Thursday May 4 between 12.30 - 5.00pm.

Friday May 5 between 9.30am - 4.30pm.

Saturday May 6 between 9.00am - 12 noon.

See more at http://www.yoursaybyronshire.com.au/bangalow-village-plan