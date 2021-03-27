How our first returning music festival will stay COVID-safe

As the first major music festival to return since COVID-19 hit, all eyes will be on Bluesfest Byron Bay to assess how major events can help to prevent the spread of the virus.

Products developed by Australian company Aeris Environmental are expected to have a strong presence at the festival this Easter.

It is understood the Aeris Defence solution will be used to clean, disinfect and protect the festival site over the entire event period.

"Bluesfest is an amazing showcase of Australian talent and we are proud to be able to support the COVID-safe reopening of this truly iconic event," Aeris Environmental founder and Chairman Maurie Stang said.

"Many other events and industries will look to Bluesfest's approach as a blueprint for a way to restart in a COVID-safe world.

"Festival-goers who visit Bluesfest this year can have peace of mind that regular cleaning of surfaces using Aeris' unique and non-toxic products will not only kill COVID-19, but also provide residual surface protection for the duration of the event.

Aeris Environmental founder and Chairman Maurie Stang.

"Importantly, the guests, staff and talent will be using the state-of-the-art Aeris ActiSan hand sanitisers throughout the event, with rapid action and outstanding skin compatibility ensuring high compliance."

He said seats, hand basins, ticket booths, VIP areas and stages would be among the disinfected surfaces.

"Our products are environmentally friendly, and provide single step cleaning and disinfecting, so everyone at Bluesfest this year can have confidence that surfaces treated with Aeris products, including food and beverage stalls and ticket selling booths, are protected," he said.

"Now that vaccines are being rolled out, we need to look at the bigger picture of infection control. We need to consider ways in which we can apply science-based solutions, with proven residual protection, to curb the spread of viruses and bacteria at events, workplaces, recreation areas and more to protect the community."