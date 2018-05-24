How one of these 35 codes could win you a $2000 diamond ring

FAIRY WONDERLAND: Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista gets preparations for the Our Kids Winter Ball well underway with Brad Gosling, Mariska and Gary Pinkerton, Kai Hansen and Peter Butcher.

THE annual ball that has made its mark on the North Coast's social calendar is on this Saturday, with the Lismore Turf Club lighting up to host the Morgans Financial Winter Ball for Our Kids.

This year, the funds raised will be directed to the Our Kids Community Grants to help families and community groups who care for children with special needs.

"Each year the support for the Winter Ball is remarkable, so many people rally to help create such a beautiful space to help raise funds for Our Kids,” fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said.

The night will feature a range of activities to raise funds for the Our Kids Community Grants.

One of favourites is the Lismore Jewel Centre Diamond Code.

There are only 35 codes sold on the night, and one of them will be the winning code.

The winner will walk away with a $2,050 0.5ct Chocolate Eternity Diamond which has been donated by Gary and Mariska Pinkerton from Lismore Jewel Centre.

Along with the diamond there are over $18,000 worth of prizes, including a 530L Electrolux Refrigerator/bottom freezer, as well as a lunch for 10 people at Beef and Reef Restaurant at Lennox Head donated by McConvill and Associates.

The Morgans Northern Rivers office, in conjunction with the Morgans Foundation, are proud to be the local Naming Partner of Our Kids Ball for the fourth year running.

Leo Senese and Kai Hansen from Morgans Financial, have also pledged to match all donations up to $7,500 from now until June 30 to help Our Kids purchase two special new Cosytherm Infant Warming Cots, worth $7,500 each.