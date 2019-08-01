How one foolish mistake led to arrest

A STRING of offending and a foolish slip-up has left a Maclean man behind bars.

Dennis Pearce faced Grafton Local Court last Friday after pleading guilty to five separate matters including custody of a knife in a public place, possessing a prohibited drug and driving while licence suspended.

The court heard Pearce was "no stranger to criminal law" and was currently in custody for unrelated matters.

Police facts tendered to the court state the 27-year-old was pulled over by police for a random breath test on January 11 and appeared nervous and "struggled to make eye contact" with officers.

Police searched a bum bag Pearce was "constantly clutching" and found 12 diazepam tablets.

Five days later another random breath test led to police finding a machete with a 45cm blade hidden between the driver's seat and centre console of the car.

On January 21, Pearce walked into a South Grafton motel when he dropped a small resealable bag of cannabis.

He left the building without realising his mistake.

Police were called to the motel and CCTV footage proved Pearce to be the owner of the lost drugs.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair said the charges individually were not "particularly serious" however she took into account his criminal record.

Ms Sinclair sentenced Pearce to three months in custody for the knife charge and one month for the drug charges.