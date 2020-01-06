How one fall cost a Yamba fishing charter nearly $270k

A POPULAR Yamba fishing charter business has been made to fork out almost $270,000 after it was sued for negligence for an incident dating back to 2017 when a passenger was injured when a charter boat hit waves crossing the bar at Yamba.

Yamba Fishing and Charters owners Glynn and Julie Bitton were defendants in the lawsuit brought by Megan Short, who was with her partner Robert Sartor on a catamaran for a fishing trip on the morning of April 17, 2017.

According to the case file, the vessel encountered three large waves while crossing the bar of the Clarence River. As the vessel met and crossed the third wave, Ms Short was thrown from her feet onto the deck of the vessel and as a result she suffered injuries.

Ms Short gave evidence that when she and her partner boarded the vessel Mr Bitton did not give any safety induction, explain risks of the trip or show Ms Short or Mr Sartor any written terms and conditions.

As the vessel approached the bar Ms Short testified Mr Bitton did not tell her to hang on or point out any handles or anywhere that she might be able to hold on.

As the vessel approached the bar, Ms Short said she saw three waves approaching.

As the vessel navigated the third wave Ms Short said that there was nothing to hold onto and that she fell over when the boat went over and suffered a fractured ankle

Giving evidence in the hearing, Mr Bitton said that when Ms Short and Mr Sartor walked inside the cabin of the vessel on that morning he explained to them the bar could be dangerous and that when going through the bar they had to be outside the cabin with life jackets on.

He also said the terms and conditions document was a laminated document which stayed on the boat and was on the table and he asked them to look at it.

At the decision hearing in District Court last month, Judge David Russell found the defendants were negligent in failing to provide an appropriate safety induction and risk warning before crossing the bar.

"I formed an unfavourable impression concerning the evidence of Mr Bitton about the giving of a safety induction, the reading of terms and conditions, any instruction as to whether and how the passengers should hold on during the crossing of the bar, and any warning given to passengers about what they might expect as the vessel crossed the bar," Judge Russell said.

"I do not accept the evidence of Mr Bitton on any of these matters."

The damages awarded to Ms Short amounted to a total of $269,058.51.