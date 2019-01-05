How one call could help tackle drugs on our streets

HELP OUT: Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay, Crime Stoppers NSW CEO Peter Price and Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay at the Lismore launch of the Dob in a Dealer campaign yesterday.

HELP OUT: Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay, Crime Stoppers NSW CEO Peter Price and Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay at the Lismore launch of the Dob in a Dealer campaign yesterday. Liana Turner

TWO people with vital information had already come forward less than an hour after the Dob in a Dealer campaign launched in Lismore.

Police and Crime Stoppers representatives were on hand with complimentary coffee and pastries for members of the community when the initiative launched at the Lismore Transit Centre yesterday.

Crime Stoppers NSW chief executive Peter Price said 27,000 tonnes of illicit drugs were seized in the past year in Australia, while Australians consumed some 11,500kg of drugs in that time.

Dob in a Dealer is a bid to keep more of those drugs off the streets, he said.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said information from the public had been vital in the past, including action against 78 drug supply and 784 drug possession offences last year.

"From all reports, the information provided by the community was really valuable to police in disrupting the manufacture and supply of illicit drugs in Northern Rivers communities,” Supt Lindsay said.

"In Richmond Police District, that's led to successful prosecutions which have taken drug dealers off the street and reduced harm in our communities.

"What we ask is if people see anything they believe to be suspicious, to either report it to police or ... contact us through Crime Stoppers.”

Supt Lindsay urged the public to report anyone "obviously dealing drugs”.

He said multiple visitors to a property at strange times could be suspicious, while boarded up windows, excess visible power cords and strange odours could be markers of a clandestine drug lab.

"If they think drug dealing is going on - or the manufacture of illicit drugs - please let us know,” he said.

"Community information, big or small, is really important to us.”

Mr Price said the initiative had seen "significant success” in past years.

"The first time we ran this campaign in 2016-17 resulted in 134 per cent increase in drug-related information reports to Crime Stoppers,” he said.

"But we can't do it without the community.”

He said those who report details to Crime Stoppers would have their identities protected.

"When you call Crime Stoppers ... your anonymity is assured,” he said.

"When you call, there's no caller ID that comes up on our phones and if you do it online, it's fully encrypted.

"But it's your community.

"It's your decision as to whether or not you want to help your community, because one thing is for sure: someone's son, someone's daughter is probably going to die this week because of illicit drugs.”