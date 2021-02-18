How Olympian’s life changed dramatically after divorce

Olympic medallist and accused drug mastermind Scott Miller was arrested less than a week before the 7th anniversary of the suicide of his ex-wife Charlotte Dawson.

The couple's tumultuous marriage lasted from 1999 to 2000 before ending when Miller was filmed entering a toilet to snort drugs and have sex with another woman.

In 2014, Dawson told The Daily Telegraph the breakdown of her marriage was a major trigger for her depression.

"It was the most painful time in my life. I'm not looking forward to it, it may not be good for me", she said at the time.

"To me it was well over 10 years ago, but truthfully this marriage broke me to the core."

Charlotte Dawson and Scott Miller on their wedding day. Supplied: Air Kiss and Tell

Ms Dawson's body was found the morning after Miller's 39th birthday party and a week after Miller appeared on Channel 9's 60 Minutes where he spoke about his drug addiction and the breakdown of his marriage.

During the interview he said Dawson was the love of his life and he was not sure if she would be strong enough to watch the interview.

Just a day after her death the Olympic swimmer's family have said he was in a state of shock upon learning of Dawson's death but is determined to improve his life.

"He said, 'this is showing me how many people that are out there that need help, now I'm going to channel my energies into helping others'," his mother Jenny Miller said in 2014.

Miller's life largely went unnoticed after he missed selection for the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the breakdown of his marriage.

Police arrested Miller on Tuesday and allege he was the head of an ice syndicate that was well organised and well-financed.

The arrests came after police uncovered eight candles with four kilograms or $2.2 million worth of "high purity" ice hidden inside them.

Miller was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), knowingly direct criminal group and dealing with the proceeds of crime on Monday afternoon. He chose not to appear when his matter was heard in Newtown Local Court later on Monday, and solicitor Hugh Salter did apply for bail on Miller's behalf. He will remain behind bars on remand.

Scott Miller will face court again next month. Picture: NSW Police Force

During the raids, officers found and seized about 1kg of heroin with a street value of $250,000, more than $75,000 in cash, mobile phones, documents, encrypted electronic devices and smaller amounts of prohibited drugs, all which will undergo forensic examination.

NSW Police Drugs and Firearms Squad Commander Detective Superintendent John Watson alleged Miller was "calling the shots" in the "well financed and well organised" operation, which police have been investigating since January. The NSW Crime Commission was also involved in the operation.

He will appear in the same court on April 13.

