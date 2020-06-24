How Northern Star, Tweed Daily stories will still live on in print

STORIES about the Northern Rivers are too important not to be told.

It was the case as soon as we were founded, and it will be the case long after the Northern Star and the Tweed Daily ceases print publication this Saturday.

It’s why I’ve worked so hard with my contemporary at The Daily Telegraph to make sure devotees of print will still be taken care of.

The Daily Telegraph started this week dedicating space daily to Northern Star and Tweed Daily issues.

The best stories from my journalists - our journalists - can today be found in the Daily Telegraph.

Take a look and you’ll find they are taking us seriously, very seriously. And it’s a commitment I know they will be sticking by.

It feels a bit like adopting out my favourite child, but things couldn’t be in better hands.

Your stories by your journalists - in print or online, the same as today.

If you’re not a digital subscriber already, we’ve some great deals to get you up and running - from free for two months to a year-long subscription that also gives you a tablet device to do the reading on.

It’s all part of making sure those rich stories have as big an audience as possible.

After all, news is about what we deliver, not how we deliver it.

David Kirpatrick,

Editor

