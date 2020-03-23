How Northern Rivers business is offering an antidote to virus anxiety

Crystal Castle founder Naren King said business had been stable and he intended to keep it that way for the sake of his 60 staff.He is pictured here with Sono King at the Rose Quartz Fountain at the Castle.

IT'S one of the biggest local employers in the Byron Shire, but despite impacts to tourism due to COVID-19 threats, the owner of Crystal Castle is "doing what he can to keep locals employed".

With celebrities like Craig David and Russell Brand falling in love with Crystal Castles & Shambhala Gardens, its no wonder business is still stable in this unprecedented time.

Nestled among Byron Bay's hinterland, the Castle offers some of the largests crystals on earth, an amethyst cave and the tranquil Shambhala Gardens and rainforest.

But amid tourism threats from COVID-19, founder Naren King said business was still steady and he intended to keep it that way for the sake of his 60 staff.

"I was pleased at the PMs announcement yesterday, as it meant the Castle could keep it's doors open," Mr King said.

"We don't have gatherings of more than 100 people indoors, and we are largely an outdoor area … they're lots of areas where people can wander and keep socially distant.

"We've been slightly affected, but mostly people are still coming here and seeing us as a beautiful outdoor garden to enjoy."

He said as far as he knew, the Crystal Castle was the largest tourism employer in the Byron Shire outside an accommodation business, with about 60 locals on the payroll.

"We are doing whatever we can as employed as possible," he said.

"We've brought in lots and lots of great hygiene and cleaning rules and liasing with staff and more regularly."

He said the Castle was recently described by comedian, author and activist Russell Brand as resembling computer-generated imagery (CGI) "because it is so impossibly beautiful you cannot imagine that it's real".

He said visitors were still coming in and enjoying, what he believed was an antidote to the anxiety in the world.

"Anyone who feels they have to isolate themselves should do that for how ever long you need to, but if you do feel like going out anywhere we are offering a safe and healthy and beautiful space for you to enjoy, despite what's going on in the world.

"I would encourage people to still visits the places that they can, whether that's the beach or another place in nature, I'm finding nature very nourishing and nurturing.

"It's very important we all keep supporting local businesses where we can."