How new coffee cart business was set up with ease

THARUN Markandu would drive 15 kilometres to get a good cup of coffee before he had a bright idea.



He would set up his own coffee van, so he could make a delicious blend wherever he needed a caffeine fix.

Mr Markandu, or Tuc as he’s known, lives in the countryside 15 kilometres from Lismore.

The coffee van is based on a farm in Dunoon, but he has also started taking it to local markets.

To make his idea into reality Mr Markandu needed help starting his business so he went online and signed up to Service NSW’s Business Concierge service.

The Business Concierge can help business owners navigate the forms they need to fill out, the agencies they need to deal with and the licences they need to obtain.

The Business Concierge team has been in touch with more than 5,000 people to help them start, grow or run their small business in NSW and thousands more have used the digital platform and ‘How-to Guides’ on the Service NSW website.

Twenty-three businesses have used the Business Concierge service in the Lismore City Council area.

Mr Markandu said the service was exactly what he needed when he felt overloaded.

“My Business Concierge pointed me in the right direction to find the links and websites I needed.

“You can search for them yourself but you can never be sure you have the right websites. After talking to the Business Concierge, I felt confident about spending money to get the licences I needed.

“My Business Concierge followed up with phone calls and checked if I needed anything else. It’s difficult to find that kind of service. I really appreciated it.

“It helped me achieve my goals quickly and efficiently, knowing that what I was doing was going to be accepted by the council.”

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the program was about making government easier to navigate for those seeking to start a business.

“This has been achieved by reducing paperwork, eliminating duplication and enabling concurrent approvals across different regulators,” Mr Dominello said.

“The measure of success is simple. Less time spent dealing with government means more time spent developing your business and faster commencement of operations.”

Find out more information about the program here: https://mybusiness.service.nsw.gov.au/