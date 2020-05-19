Menu
A woman who impersonated doctors and set up fake email addresses to score prescription painkillers has been charged by police.
Woman accused of impersonating doctors

Alex Treacy
19th May 2020 4:26 PM
A SLACKS Creek mother-of-three who impersonated doctors, set up fake email addresses and hired taxis to drop off prescription painkillers to feed her "extreme addiction" has been charged by police with five counts of fraud and attempted fraud.

Minnie Carmen Maka, 40, targeted pharmacies on Brisbane's southside between May 7 - 14, including Moorooka Day & Night, Ramsay Pharmacy Whites Hill at Camp Hill and Brand's Pharmacy at Spring Hill.

Using a legitimate script from a Dr Oliver dated November 21 last year, Maka would phone and email pharmacies under assumed identities, including 'Dr Lillian' and 'Lucinda Collins', asking to send through a patient's script for opioid painkiller capsules Tramadol 50mg.

She would pay via the phone and send a taxi driver to collect the medication on two occasions. The other three times, pharmacies questioned Maka's bona fides and a transaction was not completed.

Beenleigh Courthouse. Picture: Judith Kerr
One of the taxi drivers reported that when he dropped off the drugs to Maka's street, she seemed to emerge from a different house than the one he was sent to.

Maka was initially prescribed Tramadol legitimately, but became addicted and consumed up to 10 per day, 100mg more than the maximum recommended dosage. She kept her addiction hidden from her husband and children.

However, today a court has heard that the five offences may have been avoided but for the overwhelming of addiction support services due to a spike caused by COVID-19.

In the week leading up to May 7, Maka contacted an Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Service (ATODS) in Logan Central seeking help for her addiction, only to be told they couldn't help her.

"They weren't able to give you the help you needed," Magistrate Louise Shepherd said.

Maka pleaded guilty to the five charges and was sentenced to a 12-month probation order.

Originally published as How mum of three spun elaborate web of lies for drugs

