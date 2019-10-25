How mum battling alcohol addiction turned her life around

The Buttery Core program is coming to Goonellabah for the first time.

The Buttery Core program is coming to Goonellabah for the first time. PaulBiryukov

JANE dreams of the day she can be with her son for his birthday.

The 51-year-old is working her way towards recovery after her son was taken away when *Jane was suffering alcoholism.

But every day in recovery after completing The Buttery's Core addiction-focused program, she is a step closer to her dream.

Jane had missed her son's birthday because she was living in The Buttery's therapeutic community.

"Seven years ago, I had a lot of good things in my life. I had a good job and a family,” she said.

But in the three years before her stay at The Buttery's Therapeutic Community in 2015, Jane's life spiralled out of control.

"I was drinking to the point I could no longer be functional. I became a morning drinker. I lost my job of 15 years which meant so much to me,” she said.

The Buttery residential rehabilitation facility at Binna Burra. Contributed

Last year Jane relapsed, but rather than going back to The Buttery's Residential program, Jane opted to complete The Buttery's six-week community outreach program, CORE.

"At the start I felt like it didn't matter how much I wanted to be sober - I had nothing if I didn't have my son. But the CORE program was excellent. It went very deep. It brought to the surface the stuff I didn't want to explore,” she said.

"The staff, especially (program manager) Tanya (Magnay), brought so much compassion. There was also so much love and compassion from the group.”

She said CORE was "challenging and exhausting”.

"Many of the participants had children at home with them. Before CORE, some were in a bit of denial about the affect their addiction was having on their children.

"I think my story - having my child taken away - helped others. I told them I didn't want what happened to me to happen to them.

"I think CORE is a great option for those with young children. A long-term residential rehab - having no contact with your child for a long period of time - doesn't work for everyone.”

"I hope to spend more time with my son. Last week I gave him his birthday present in person. I'm not going to push it. But I have everything to work for,” she said.

*Jane is not the patient's real name.

About CORE

The CORE program will run in Goonellabah for the first time commencing for six weeks from November 11.

The Community outreach program, CORE, allows people requiring alcohol and other drug rehabilitation to attend on a daily basis during school hours while continuing to live in the community..

It runs from 9.30am-2.30pm on week days, free transport from Lismore is available.

The six-week intensive program is proving particularly popular with caregivers who cannot join a live-in program but who need more support than weekly counselling.

The CORE program is accepting applications now. For a confidential assessment phone now: 0477 016 030 or 02 6687 1111.