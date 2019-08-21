How much your kids old collectables are actually selling for

OPEN a draw in any Aussie kid's room right now and wait for the plague of tiny plastic creatures to rain down.

For this, we have to thank Woolworths and Coles after the supermarket giants have released a seemingly endless stream of collectables.

We nearly broke the bank trying to get the elusive packet of mini Tim Tams at Coles only to witness the kids lose interest in about a nanosecond.

Now, it's time to earn some of that cash back.

We already know that current collections - Woolies Lion King Ooshies and Coles Little Shop 2 - can make a pretty penny online.

But how much could we make on those older collections?

Coles Mini Shop 1 is selling for the most on eBay. Source: eBay

Now that's a profit

Unsurprisingly, the collection that really kicked off the collectables craze - Coles Mini Shop 1 - is selling for the most on eBay. Complete sets, including the collector's case, are going for as much as $2,500.

Considering the collection is essentially 30 pieces of plastic - $2,500 is a pretty good profit as far as we're concerned.

Have you got 'Glowing Carlo Cucumber’, ‘Brodie Broccoli’ 'Cooper Carrot’ and ‘Eddie Eggplant’? Source: eBay

The real cash comes from the four rare veggies

But if you never managed to collect all 30 minis, maybe you had better luck with the Coles Fresh Stikeez.

A full set of 24 could make you a cool $500 - but the real cash comes from the four rare veggies from that collection.

If you've got rare 'Glowing Carlo Cucumber', 'Brodie Broccoli' Cooper Carrot' and 'Eddie Eggplant', you're looking at a potential $2,500 pay day.

That's not bad considering all four Stikeez could have been collected for just $120.

The best collection from Woolies to sell is the Disney Words Tiles. Source: eBay

If you're more of Woolies shopper...

Don't worry if you're more of Woolies shopper, there's money to be made from their collectables as well.

The best collection from Woolies to sell is the Disney Words Tiles.

A full set was spotted on eBay going for $1,000.

The Woolies Marvel Hero Discs are also popular - but seem to be selling best as unopened sets.

Woolies Marvel Hero Discs are selling best as unopened sets. Source: eBay

A whopping 106 unopened Marvel Discs is currently on sale for a minimum bid of $200.

Also from Woolies are Disney Pixar Dominos and Disney Movie Stars collections - which are selling for around $250 and $60 respectively.

Just like with the Lion King Ooshies, there are a lot of people selling these old collectables so be prepared for the fact that you might not strike gold.

But it's worth a shot at least, right?

Disney Pixar Dominos and Disney Movie Stars collections are selling for around $250 and $60 respectively.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.