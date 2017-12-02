How much would you pay for a Falls Festival ticket?

ONLY a month ahead of Falls Festival Byron Bay and music lovers are trying to get tickets to the sold out three-day event, with prices online going for double the normal price.

The Byron Bay side of the festival will be a 18+ event at North Byron Parklands, 126 Tweed Valley Way, Yelgun, from Sunday, December 31 2017 to Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Festival organisers have said that if any punters are "unable to attend the show and have purchased tickets, you will be able to pass or sell them to a friend at face value. (Flip side, please only purchase tickets from a known and trusted friend.)”

But the tickets Terms and Conditions on Falls' website states that "the sale or attempted re-sale of a ticket by the Ticket Holder (including via on-line auction sites) without the prior consent of the Promoter is prohibited.”

"If a ticket is sold or used in breach of these Event Terms, the Promoter retains the right to: cancel the ticket without a refund, refuse entry to or eject the Ticket Holder from the Event and/or commence legal proceedings.”

"Should Promoter offer a resale facility this will be the only legitimate way to on-sell any unwanted tickets. Use of tickets for or in conjunction with any advertising, promotion, marketing or competition is strictly prohibited.”

From Sydney, Jayde Lawe, Adam burns and his daughter Jayme Burns at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Javier Encalada

Tickets

A 3-day ticket, 3 Day Festival Ticket: $299.00 + $13.83 Fee = $312.83 plus camping Camping tickets (will be sold at $109 + 14.83 booking fees) made it a total of $436.66.

Three-day tickets plus camping were this morning on sale at website viagogo for prices going from $1,125 and $481 per ticket.

Many other punters have post their intention to buy or sell tickets via Falls Festival's Facebook account.

Official statement

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve. Kirra Pendergast

An official statement from Falls producers addressed the issue.

"Falls Lorne and Byron sold out in record time this year. There is no official resale facility for The Falls Festival, with increasing demand we are investigating the viability of introducing one,” the producers said.

"Till then, we strongly discourage patrons purchasing from any unauthorised third party sellers at inflated prices, we can't guarantee legitimacy of tickets purchased outside the Falls official platform.

"No tickets for Falls are issued until December 1st, we will be scanning all tickets on arrival and you will not be granted entrance if the barcode has already been scanned.

"If you're buying from a trusted friend for the face value price of the ticket that is fine.

"Supply and demand drives this market, and it's legal. The law permits them to do so. We wish people wouldn't resell tickets for profit, but at the moment, there isn't any legal recourse to prevent this.”

Falls organisers highlighted that Live Performance Australia has released a Safe Tickets Guide which is supported by the festival, and industry-wide.

The statement also listed what Falls currently does to combat ticket scalping:

. "We put ticket limits on transactions.”

. "We don't issue tickets to patrons until December 1st, in an effort to suppress the secondary market.”

. "We offer Friends of Falls pre-sale to ensure long term patrons of the event are looked after - we encourage patron to join this.”

The official allocation of tickets via Front Gate Tickets sold out officially within an hour, but the resale was only about to start online.

Tickets to all Falls Festival locations appeared in a number of websites, with Viagogo appearing to be one of the sites with the biggest resale offer.